A fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in midtown Monday morning, the FDNY said.

A spokesman said a call came in just before 7 a.m. for a blaze at 721 Fifth Ave., the skyscraper where President Donald Trump lived before moving to the White House last year.

The fire was in the heating and cooling unit on the roof of the building, between 56th and 57th streets, the FDNY said.

It was placed under control at about 8:15 a.m.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury when a piece of debris fell on him, and an engineer also had a minor injury, but refused medical treatment, the FDNY said.