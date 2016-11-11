Trump tweets about protests across America, sends mixed messages

President-elect Donald Trump has only tweeted five times since his victory.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted twice about the protests that have erupted after his presidential victory, sending mixed messages.

The first tweet, posted Thursday night, sounded like the Trump we witnessed during the campaign.

“Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!” he wrote.

But the second tweet, posted Friday morning, took a different tone.

“Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!” it said.

Demonstrators have protested against Trump in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Denver and other cities across the country since his surprise victory on Tuesday night.

Many have criticized his comments about immigrants, Muslims, women and others, as well as the endorsement he received from the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists. They carried signs and chanted, “Not my president,” among other things.

Since his win, Trump has only tweeted five times, a drastic departure from his constant tweets during the campaign. He has also spoken more about uniting the country, rather than continuing his attacks on Democrats and others.

He and President Barack Obama met at the White House Thursday, and both men, who spoke harshly about each other during the campaign, said the meeting was very productive, without giving details about what was discussed.

“It was a great honor being with you and I look forward to being with you many, many more times in the future,” Trump said to Obama following the meeting.