Tupac Shakur musical, “Holler if Ya Hear Me” to go quiet on Broadway

“Holler If Ya Hear Me,” the musical based on the lyrics and poetry of the murdered rapper Tupac Shakur, will close Sunday at the Palace Theater after playing Broadway for only a month.

The musical, which began previews June 2 and opened on June 19, was plagued by anemic ticket sales from its inception.

Speaking for the producers, who included Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, Eric L. Gold said in a statement, “My hope is that a production of this caliber, powerful in its story telling, filled with great performances and exciting contemporary dance and music will eventually receive the recognition it deserves.”

The show will have played 38 performances and 17 preview performances by the time of its close on Sunday.