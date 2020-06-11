Twitter tests new feature prompting users to open articles before sharing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY AYANTI BERA

Twitter Inc on Wednesday said it was testing a new feature on Android devices that prompts users to open articles before sharing them.

The social media company has been tightening its policies in recent years amid criticism that its hands-off approach had allowed abuse, fake accounts and misinformation to thrive on its platform.

In May, Twitter prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.