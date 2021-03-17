Two people sought for pushing and robbing woman inside Queens subway station | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a duo who violently robbed a woman in a Queens subway station last weekend.

According to police, at 3:45 p.m. on March 13 a 23-year-old woman was in the Queens Plaza Subway Station when she was approached by an unknown woman. The suspect threw the woman to the ground and took her iPhone from her hand.

The suspect fled the scene with another unknown man. The victim suffered injuries to her had and face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects:

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man between the ages of 25-30 years old, standing 6 feet to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black hat, black and a gray backpack. The second individual is described as a dark-skinned woman between the ages of 25-30 years old, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and glasses.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are kept confidential.