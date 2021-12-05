Two suspects sought for subway shooting in East Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are seeking two suspects connected to a subway shooting in East Harlem early on Saturday morning.

Hours after the shooting, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrators connected to the assault, which occurred at about 12:15 a.m. at the 125th Street station on the 4 line, below Lexington Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the two suspects approached the victims — two men, ages 21 and 22, respectively — as they sat on a Downtown-bound 4 train being held at the station and engaged them in a physical struggle.

Preliminary reports had indicated that the altercation stemmed from an argument that began on the platform.

But during the fight on board the train, cops said, one of the perpetrators pulled out a gun and began firing. The 21-year-old man was hit at least five times in both arms, legs and buttocks, while the 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

Following the shooting, both suspects fled the train. They are pictured in the video footage waiting for a train at the 125th Street station platform.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the shooting. EMS brought both victims to local hospitals for treatment. So far, they’ve been uncooperative with detectives investigating the shooting, according to sources familiar with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.