Tyquan Long shot 2 women in Far Rockaway in possible dispute over relationship, police say

Long is believed to have had a dispute with the son of one victim, an official said.

A Queens man was arrested Friday for shooting two women in Far Rockaway in January after a dispute over a relationship, a law enforcement official said.

Tyquan Long, 29, is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman in the torso and shooting and wounding another woman, 51, in the hand on Jan. 27 at 333 Beach 32nd St., police said.

There was a dispute between the son of the 51-year-old woman and Long over a relationship with a female, the law enforcement official said. The official could not confirm if the 36-year-old female was the contested female.

Long has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a gun and criminal possession of a gun, among other charges, police said.

Long was awaiting arraignment as of Friday afternoon.