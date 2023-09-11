Uber driver assaulted in Brooklyn after confronting passenger over ‘lewd act’: NYPD

Police are looking for this man who allegedly assaulted an Uber driver in Brooklyn last month (NYPD)

The police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an Uber driver in Brooklyn last month after the suspect was told to exit the vehicle for masturbating in the back seat, police said.

The suspect allegedly put the Uber driver in a chokehold and took his car keys after the driver told him to get out of the vehicle while taking him to Shaffer Street and Broadway at around 8:35 a.m. on Aug. 14.

The driver, 54, asked the suspect to exit the vehicle after seeing him in his rear-view mirror performing the lewd act. The suspect attacked the driver and then fled on foot.

The driver did not seek medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described by police as being between 20 to 30 years of age and being around 180 pounds. He had black hair in short braids at the time of the incident and was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Police have released footage of the suspect taken from the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.