Uber driver shot and grazed while dropping off passenger in Brooklyn

An Uber driver is recovering after being grazed by a gunman’s bullet while dropping off a passenger in Brooklyn early on Thursday morning, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 6:17 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the corner of Ocean Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush.

According to police, the 39-year-old driver was in the middle of letting a customer out of his vehicle when the gunman walked up to the vehicle and fired a shot that wound up grazing the driver’s back.

After pulling the trigger, cops said, the gunman walked back to a silver, two-door Volvo sedan that fled the scene.

Officers from the 70th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Reports of the shooting rattled other Uber drivers in the area.

“I don’t feel safe,” said Gidaly Kbaha. “There are way too many guns on the street.”

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police sources described the shooter as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.