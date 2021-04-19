UFT endorses Scott Stringer for New York City mayor

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s official: the city’s teacher union the United Federation of Teachers’ delegate assembly, its highest decision-making body, voted Monday to endorse Scott Stringer for New York City mayor.

The vote was part of a four-month UFT vetting process by union members of all the candidates running for the city’s 2021 elections. Out of the 40 candidates running for mayor, the union chose 12 to ask in-depth questions on education policy during five mayoral town halls.

Over 12,000 union members took part in the town halls after which they were surveyed on who they would vote for based on the candidates’ performances, according to a union spokesperson. In addition, over 14,000 UFT members submitted comments on potential candidates on the union’s political action website.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew, Stringer and educators are holding a joint announcement about the endorsement. This story will be updated later.