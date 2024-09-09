Don’t even think of driving into Manhattan this week!
The UN General Assembly starts on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and continues for two weeks — which means numerous street closures and traffic changes that will snarl the usually heavy Midtown traffic even further.
Most street closures will be concentrated around the UN’s headquarters along 1st Avenue between 34th and 63rd Streets; parts of the FDR Drive near the UN may also be closed. Other roadways leading to the UN may be shut down as diplomats, ambassadors and heads of state are transported to and from the session. (A full list of street closures, provided by the city’s Department of Transportation, is listed at the end of this article)
What all this means for drivers is lots of gridlock around Midtown. Not even the buses will help; the MTA reports that bus lines in Midtown will also experience significant delays and service changes thanks to the general assembly gridlock.
So your best bet for quickly getting around Manhattan, especially this week, is the subway.
According to the MTA, trains on the 4/5 line along Lexington Avenue operate every 2 1/2 to 3 minutes during rush hour, and every 4 minutes during other weekday periods. The average trip between 59th Street and Wall Street on the 4/5 takes just 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, the 7 line between Manhattan and Queens operates every 2 to 2 1/2 minutes during rush hour, and every 4 to 5 1/2 minutes at other periods throughout the day. A trip between Times Square and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue is usually about 9 minutes.
The E/F lines along 53rd Street run every 2 1/2 to 3 minutes during rush hour, and every 3 to 4 1/2 minutes at other periods during a weekday. A trip between Lexington Avenue-53rd Street in Midtown and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in Queens runs about 18 minutes.
Finally, the N/Q lines offer service every 3 1/2 to 4 minutes during rush hour, and 4 minutes throughout the day. It takes about 8 minutes to travel on the N/Q between Herald Square and Canal Street.
Those heading to Manhattan from Bronx, Queens and the suburbs can also leave their cars at home, or park-and-ride the Long Island Rail Road to Penn Station or Grand Central Madison — or Metro-North to Grand Central Station. From Penn and Grand Central, commuters can connect with various subway lines to get to their destinations.
Visit MTA.info for the latest news about transit changes.
UN General Assembly street closures
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- 8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street
- Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street
- Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive