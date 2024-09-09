Don’t even think of driving into Manhattan this week! The UN General Assembly begins on Sept. 10, which means numerous Manhattan streets will be closed, resulting in major gridlock around Midtown and beyond.

The UN General Assembly starts on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and continues for two weeks — which means numerous street closures and traffic changes that will snarl the usually heavy Midtown traffic even further.

Most street closures will be concentrated around the UN’s headquarters along 1st Avenue between 34th and 63rd Streets; parts of the FDR Drive near the UN may also be closed. Other roadways leading to the UN may be shut down as diplomats, ambassadors and heads of state are transported to and from the session. (A full list of street closures, provided by the city’s Department of Transportation, is listed at the end of this article)

What all this means for drivers is lots of gridlock around Midtown. Not even the buses will help; the MTA reports that bus lines in Midtown will also experience significant delays and service changes thanks to the general assembly gridlock.

So your best bet for quickly getting around Manhattan, especially this week, is the subway.

According to the MTA, trains on the 4/5 line along Lexington Avenue operate every 2 1/2 to 3 minutes during rush hour, and every 4 minutes during other weekday periods. The average trip between 59th Street and Wall Street on the 4/5 takes just 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 7 line between Manhattan and Queens operates every 2 to 2 1/2 minutes during rush hour, and every 4 to 5 1/2 minutes at other periods throughout the day. A trip between Times Square and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue is usually about 9 minutes.

The E/F lines along 53rd Street run every 2 1/2 to 3 minutes during rush hour, and every 3 to 4 1/2 minutes at other periods during a weekday. A trip between Lexington Avenue-53rd Street in Midtown and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in Queens runs about 18 minutes.

Finally, the N/Q lines offer service every 3 1/2 to 4 minutes during rush hour, and 4 minutes throughout the day. It takes about 8 minutes to travel on the N/Q between Herald Square and Canal Street.

Those heading to Manhattan from Bronx, Queens and the suburbs can also leave their cars at home, or park-and-ride the Long Island Rail Road to Penn Station or Grand Central Madison — or Metro-North to Grand Central Station. From Penn and Grand Central, commuters can connect with various subway lines to get to their destinations.

Visit MTA.info for the latest news about transit changes.

UN General Assembly street closures