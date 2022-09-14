United States vs Great Britain in the 2022 Davis Cup: Preview, schedule, more

Earlier in the week we introduced the concept of the Davis Cup and previewed the United States’ team and upcoming matchups in the World Finals stage. Today, the USA will take on Great Britain in their first matchup of pool play.

USA vs. Great Britain

How to Watch:

ORDER OF PLAY: Tommy Paul , USA v. Daniel Evans , GBR

, USA v. , GBR Taylor Fritz , USA v. Cameron Norrie , GBR

, USA v. , GBR Rajeev Ram / Jack Sock, USA v. Andy Murray / Joe Salisbury, GBR

A rivalry steeped in history renews today in Glasgow, Scotland, as the U.S. and Great Britain clash to continue their quests to win the competition they founded.

The two nations that contested the first Davis Cup tie in 1900 meet today for the 21st time. The U.S. leads the all-time rivalry with an 11-9 record, through Great Britain emerged the victor in their last two meetings: in 2014, at the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., and again in 2015, at the very same venue in Glasgow in which they’ll play today.

Today’s tie is the first of three the Americans will play in Glasgow, with hopes of advancing to the ultimate stage of this year’s Davis Cup competition: the knockout-style quarterfinals that will crown this year’s Davis Cup champion in Malaga, Spain, on November 22-27. The full Group Stage schedule for the U.S. in Glasgow:

Complete United States Davis Cup Schedule

Today, September 14; 11 a.m. ET: USA v. Great Britain

USA v. Great Britain Thursday, September 15; 11 a.m. ET: USA v. Kazakhstan

USA v. Kazakhstan Saturday, September 17, 9 a.m. ET: USA v. the Netherlands

The U.S. team in Glasgow features:

No. 12 Taylor Fritz , the top-ranked American in singles

, the top-ranked American in singles No. 29 Tommy Paul, the No. 3-ranked American in singles

World doubles No. 2 Rajeev Ram, the two-time reigning US Open doubles champion

Former doubles No. 2 and singles No. 8 Jack Sock , a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion

For more Tennis coverage, like this Davis Cup preview, visit amNY Sports