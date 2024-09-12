Upper East Side attempted rape suspect indicted for sexually assaulting young woman: DA

The man who allegedly sexually assaulted and tried to rape a 19-year-old woman on the Upper East Side before being thwarted by a good Samaritan was arraigned on a slew of charges in a Manhattan court Wednesday.

According to police sources, 30-year-old Quincy Burks stands accused of the sexual assault that took place on East 90th Street near East End Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Cops say Burks allegedly followed his 19-year-old victim from nearby Carl Schurz Park and shoved her to the ground. He then allegedly yanked at her sweatpants and sexually assaulted her.

Statements made on the record allege attempted to go even further with the horrendous attack when a nearby doorman heard the woman’s cries and rushed to intervene, which sent the assailant fleeing.

Officers from the 19th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment.

“As alleged, Quincy Burks tackled and sexually assaulted a young woman in a horrific late-night attack,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I am thankful for the doorman who intervened, our fellow New Yorkers who called 911, and the swift work of the NYPD.”

Burks was cuffed by the NYPD’s Manhattan Special Victims Squad on Aug. 12 and was charged with first-degree attempted rape and sexual abuse.

During a Sept. 11 arraignment hearing, Judge Gregory Carro ordered Burks held without bail and to return to court on Nov. 20, according to court records.