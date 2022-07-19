Upper East Side tragedy: Mom found dead in apartment, son succumbs to high-rise fall, cops say

Police are investigating the death of two people who were found in an Upper East Side apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to the NYPD, at 10:29 a.m. on July 19 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of help at 108 East 79th Street. Upon their arrival, cops found 26-year-old Douglas Solomon in the courtyard at the building, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his body.

Police say that Solomon’s injuries are consistent with falling from an elevated position. Upon further investigation, officers found Solomon’s mother, 65-year-old Diane Gallagher, inside an apartment at the building, unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.

Paramedics declared the victims dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear what the events were prior to both Solomon’s and Gallagher’s deaths. The investigation is ongoing.