Upstate man cuffed for armed robbery that injured man in Washington Heights

A man is in custody for his alleged role in an armed robbery that left a man injured in broad daylight in Washington Heights.

33-year-old Jeremy Jimenez, of Chester, New York, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with robbery.

According to police, at 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 14 a 33-year-old man was exiting a 2008 Cadillac Escalade, which was parked across from 910 Riverside Drive, when Jimenez allegedly approached the man and pulled out a black firearm. Jimenez then allegedly told the victim to get back in the car and said “Give me everything you got.”

Jimenez then allegedly took $9,000 from the car’s center console and a struggle for the firearm between Jimenez and the victim ensued. Jimenez allegedly fired two shots, striking the victim in the leg, before fleeing southbound on Riverside Drive. Paramedics took the victim to Mount Sinai St Luke’s Hospital, where he was treated and subsequently released.

The investigation remains ongoing.