COVID-19 vaccine hubs opening in Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens this Sunday: de Blasio | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three vaccine hubs will open this Sunday at Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn, Hillcrest High School in Queens and South Bronx Educational Campus on Sunday, Jan. 10, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

“This is the shape of things to come,” said de Blasio. “This is the model to start getting us to the grassroots.”

Last week, the mayor announced plans to speed up vaccination efforts in the city by creating a network of vaccination hubs this month with the goal of administering one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the upcoming weeks.

Hubs will be set up in places like school gymnasiums with priority to be given to the 27 neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said, with the goal of administering 45,000 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine a week.

By the end of the month, de Blasio pledged to increase the total number of vaccination sites in the city should from 160 to 250.