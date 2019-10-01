As new studies and surveys show an alarming spike in youth vaping and e-cigarette use across the country, states and cities are taking matters into their own hands by enacting emergency bans.

New York was the first state to approve a ban on the sale of flavored vaping and e-cigarette products, followed a day later by Michigan. In just the last few weeks, several more politicians have moved to enact similar regulations in other areas of the country.

The push to rein in the industry also comes amid a deadly outbreak of severe lung illnesses; however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said its investigation shows most cases involve vaping marijuana-based products.

Here’s the latest on which states and cities are banning vaping products.

New York

The sale of flavored products, except tobacco and menthol, is prohibited for at least 90 days. With the ban passed on Sept. 17, enforcement by the state begins Oct. 4, and menthol could be added to the list of banned flavors during a Public Health and Health Planning Council set for Oct. 10. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office expects the state Legislature to pass a permanent ban on the products in 2020, a spokesman said.

Michigan

The sale of all flavored products, including menthol, is banned for at least six months and could be extended an additional six months. The state Department of Health and Human Services also filed a request for “rulemaking,” which would allow the agency to draft a permanent ban.

Massachusetts

The state is under a four-month emergency ban on the sale of all e-cigarettes and vaping products, including tobacco flavor and THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Recreational marijuana is legal in the state. Gov. Charlie Baker said the ban is needed while new legislation and regulation is explored.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine called on state lawmakers to pass a ban on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive action ordering the state Health Department to draft emergency regulations banning the sale of flavored products.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee has asked the state Board of Health to enact an emergency ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as well as cannabis-containing vapes. Recreational marijuana is legal in Washington.

San Francisco

The home of popular e-cigarette company JUUL Labs was the first city in the country to approve a ban on the sale of all vaping products in June – months before state governments began to take notice. The ban will go into effect in early 2020, NPR reported.

Los Angeles

The city’s Board of Supervisors voted in September to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products, including menthol, CNN reported.

San Diego

The city’s Board of Supervisors is expected to vote this month on a proposal to ban the sale of flavored products, according to published reports.

Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot voiced support for a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products and e-cigarettes in September, The Associated Press reported. A separate proposal being considered in the City Council would ban all vape and e-cigarette products, according to published reports.

Trump administration

The Federal Drug Administration is working to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products nationwide through a premarket certification program expected to launch in May 2020. Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said the application process will “ensure that those [products] authorized for marketing are appropriate for the protection of public health."

With Reuters