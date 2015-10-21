Vice President Joe Biden won’t run for president

Vice President Joe Biden will not run for president.

The vice president made the announcement Wednesday in the Rose Garden with his wife Jill and President Barack Obama by his side.

Biden said that he believed he had run out of the time “necessary to mount a winning campaign for the nomination.”

“While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent,” he pledged, adding that he plans to speak out forcefully to influence the Democratic Party.

Biden also called for the country to come together, saying that “we have to be one America again.”

The vice president and his family have been mourning the death of his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer back in May. Beau had urged his father to seek the nomination.