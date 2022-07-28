SEE IT: Lower Manhattan robbers pummel, slash victim for a few hundred bucks

Detectives are looking for two Lower Manhattan robbers who brutally assaulted and slashed a 43-year-old man while stealing his cash earlier this week.

Police released video footage Thursday afternoon of the culprits behind the caper that occurred at 1:10 a.m. on July 26 along White Street between Cortlandt Alley and Broadway.

According to law enforcement sources, the first suspect, a man, engaged the victim in a verbal conversation.

During the talk, as shown on the video, the perpetrator suddenly went on the attack, striking the victim with a closed fist and wrestling the man to the ground.

While the two men brawled, the second robber, a female, appeared on the scene. After the male suspect pulled $300 in cash from the suspect, police reported, his female cohort pulled out a knife and slashed the victim’s back.

The two suspects then fled the scene on foot along White Street to parts unknown, police said.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. The victim sought treatment at Bellevue Hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

Both suspects are believed to be between 35 and 40 years of age, police said. The male perpetrator wore a navy blue t-shirt, light-colored blue jeans and white sneakers; the female accomplice wore a plaid vest over a pink bra, as well as light blue jeans, and black sandals with white socks on her feet.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.