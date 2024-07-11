VIDEO | Protect yourself & your loved ones from social media scams!

Watch and learn about how you can keep your loved ones safe from social media scams.
In this webinar, you will learn critical information such as:
– What Social Media Scams Look Like
– What to do to Be Safer Online
– How to Spot Imposter Profiles
– How to Avoid Scams if You’ve Been Targeted
– How to Access Free Support for Those Affected by Scams
Speakers include Jessica Mates, Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Office of the New York State Attorney General; and Kat Benedetti-Fisher, AARP New York’s Associate State Director of Community Engagement.