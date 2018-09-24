Voter registration drive at all New York City libraries on Tuesday

The events at all three library systems coincide with National Voter Registration Day.

Libraries across New York City will double as voter registration centers on Tuesday.

All 216 branches of the city’s three library systems will participate in annual National Voter Registration Day — a sweeping effort to get more people to vote across the country.

New York City residents are eligible to vote if they are 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have lived in the city for at least 30 days.

“Voting is a fundamental way that members of the public can participate, so it is a natural extension of our mission to bring voter registration directly into people’s neighborhood branches, which are trusted, heavily-used community resources,” said Anthony Marx, president of the New York Public Library.

Library branches are working in tandem with the New York City Campaign Finance Board to offer the registration services.

To vote in the November general election, mail applications must be postmarked by Oct. 12 and received by Oct. 17. Applications submitted in-person are due Oct. 12, according to the New York State Board of Elections.