Walikque Faussett shot dead, 2 injured outside Club Motivo in Flatiron District

Police say one woman was killed and two more were injured in a shooting.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

A 24-year-old Bronx woman was fatally shot, and two others injured, when a man who was kicked out of a Flatiron club early Monday returned and started shooting, police said.

The woman who died, Walikque Faussett, was shot in the back at about 4 a.m. in front of Club Motivo on 21st Street, near Broadway. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, in his 20s and wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, was kicked out of the nightclub after he got into a fight and escorted by a bouncer outside. He left, but returned shortly after with a gun.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot in the shoulder and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the hip and foot. They were both taken to Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect then fled in a dark sedan, which police said may have been a BMW.

A few hours after the shooting police tape blocked the usually busy thoroughfare while the neighborhood bustled around it. A few people stopped to take selfies in front of the crime scene as investigators worked. By Monday afternoon, the tape was taken down and the street washed, leaving little to indicate the bloodshed from the night before.

It was not immediately clear who his intended target was, but police did not believe he targeted the women.

It’s also not known what the initial fight was about or who was involved.