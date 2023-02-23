Warby Parker to open new Manhattan location with ‘Museum of the Blue-Footed Booby’

Warby Parker, the online glasses retailer, is paying homage to its beloved mascot in its newest New York City brick-and-mortar location.

On Feb. 25, the popular eyewear brand is opening its new 80th & Columbus store. Located at 424 Columbus Ave., this Warby Parker location will be known as the Warby Parker Museum of the Blue-Footed Booby.

You might be thinking, how does the blue-footed booby represent an eyewear brand? The marine bird was the model for Warby Parker’s color scheme of blue and grey, and the brand’s storefronts have embraced the color palette from the inside out.

The new store is located right across from the American Museum of Natural History, allowing it to really lean into the museum motif. The store will feature its own exhibition inside with custom art by New York-based artists Maira Kalman, Julia Rothman, Nate Padavick, and Or Gotham, as well as three-dimensional blue-footed booby figures, and wall text.

Just like at Warby Parker’s other brick-and-mortar locations in NYC, customers can browse through Warby Parker’s array of glasses and sunglasses at this new shop. Frames with prescription lenses start at $95 and with your prescription in hand, you can order everything you need in-store, including specialty lenses (including progressives), daily contact lenses Scout by Warby Parker and third-party contacts, and you can receive an eye exam in-store if needed.

In December 2022, Warby Parker opened up two store locations in Union Square and Morningside Heights, with the Union Square location marking the 200th physical store that Warby Parker opened in total.

For more information about Warby Parker and its vision care offerings, visit warbyparker.com.