Perp in Washington Heights who slashed man’s eye over smoking argument still at large: cops

The NYPD released on Monday morning images of a suspect who slashed a man in Washington Heights on New Year’s Eve last year.

According to police sources, the suspect approached the 52-year-old victim from behind in front of 2038 Amsterdam Ave. at 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, striking him in the head with a bottle and his fists before slashing him across his right eye with a box cutter.

Law enforcement sources said the victim did not know the attacker. According to police, the suspect told the victim, “Do not smoke in front of the store,” before he went on the attack and eventually fled the scene on foot to an unknown location.

Officers from Manhattan’s 33rd Precinct responded to the scene. The victim was brought to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he was treated for the laceration to his eye and bruising. He was listed in stable condition.

Police describe the attacker as a male with a medium build, approximately 40 to 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue ripped jeans, multi-color sneakers and a black hat with the letters “VA” in the front. He was also carrying a black book bag.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Year to date, felony assaults in the 33rd Precinct are up 7.1%, though total crime is down 8.65% in the area, according to the most recent CompStat data.

Anyone with information in regard to the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.