Water main break snags traffic in Greenwich Village

DEP workers responded and shut the water off after a water main break in Greenwich Village on Aug. 19, 2015.

A Greenwich Village water main break snagged traffic Wednesday and flooded the basement of three buildings, according to the FDNY.

It happened on West 3rd Street near MacDougal Street, according to John Bley, chief of FDNY Division One.

DEP workers responded and shut the water off, he said. They have to determine where the break is to repair it..

ConEdison’s equipment was not affected, Bley added. Crews had been working on the plumbing system of NYU buildings in the area but it wasn’t clear if that had anything to do with the break.