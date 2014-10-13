Police release video of smoke bomb attack on West Village restaurant

Video shows a man emerging from underground before launching the pink smoke.

New video released by police Monday of the smoke bomb that terrified West Village diners shows a man emerging from underground before launching the pink smoke.

The man, who threw the canister into the Sixth Avenue outdoor seating area of Bar Pitti on Friday, first lifted the subway emergency exit grate and climbed out at about 4:50 p.m., police said. He then tossed the canister, emitting a haze of pink smoke, at customers.

The man, who appeared to be wearing an American flag shirt and a baseball cap, quickly climbed back down into the subway and closed the hatch.

No one was injured in the incident.

Actress Rose McGowan was eating at Bar Pitti when the attack occurred.

“Someone just threw two red smoke bombs into the restaurant I was eating in,” she wrote on Twitter. “Eyes are burning. #NYCWHAT.”

The suspect is described as about 20 years old with blonde wavy hair, police said.