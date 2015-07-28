LATEST PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
News

Start menu restored in new Windows 10

A modern work space at Microsoft's German headquarters

A modern work space at Microsoft's German headquarters in Unterschleissheim, Germany, 28 July 2015. Microsoft will launch its new and much anticipated operating system Windows 10 on 29 July 2015. Photo Credit: EPA/SVEN HOPPE

By CARLA SINCLAIR. Special to amNewYork
Print

Windows is rolling out Windows 10 Wednesday, July 29, and critics are already singing praise.

The upgrade is free for existing Windows users for the first year and then will cost $120. It includes a move away from Windows 8's touch-based programming, which was deemed cumbersome by users.

Upgrades include the return of the iconic Start menu in the lower left-hand corner, which was lost in Windows 8. It also features an "Action Center," which consolidates all notifications from the various apps used on the computer.

Another new feature, "Hey Cortana," acts as a Siri-like virtual assistant, allowing users to "simply holler questions at your laptop," according to tech blog The Verge.

Windows 10 also has an interface to simultaneously search for files locally via the computer and on the Internet.

This is Microsoft's last complete upgrade overhaul, according to the company, and all further changes will be revisions or changes to the 10 platform.

By CARLA SINCLAIR. Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Andean bear cubs Brienne and Benny have made 2 rare Andean bear cubs debut at Queens Zoo
Aside from the Democratic presidential candidates' having a Can you spell these Democratic presidential candidates' names?
Goats from upstate Rhinebeck will spend the next Conservancy using goats to clean Riverside Park
Yes, you can take the subway to Rockaway Ditch the subway & take a ferry to these fun spots this MDW
Taste bites from the city's acclaimed restaurants, meet Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The city hosted the 4th annual ÒIftar in 'Iftar in the City' celebrates Ramadan in the Bronx