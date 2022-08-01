Woman arrested after burning three people with oil during dispute at Brooklyn playground

A woman was arrested for allegedly dumping oil and burning three people in a Brooklyn park on Sunday night.

According to police, at 9:30 p.m. on July 31 two groups of people got into a dispute at Heckscher Playground, located at Linden Street and Wilson Avenue. During the altercation, police say that 36-year-old Felisa Del Toro allegedly became irate and overturned a pot of hot oil, burning three people — including a child — in the process.

“There was some type of altercation at the location and everyone panicked. The child was screaming,” a woman told amNewYork Metro.

Police and FDNY personnel responded to the scene. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Del Toro was taken into custody and charged with three counts of assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.