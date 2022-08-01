Quantcast
Woman arrested after burning three people with oil during dispute at Brooklyn playground

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell
Officers investigate the scene of a barbeque that left a child with burns at Heckscher Playground in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Sunday, July 31.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A woman was arrested for allegedly dumping oil and burning three people in a Brooklyn park on Sunday night.

According to police, at 9:30 p.m. on July 31 two groups of people got into a dispute at Heckscher Playground, located at Linden Street and Wilson Avenue. During the altercation, police say that 36-year-old Felisa Del Toro allegedly became irate and overturned a pot of hot oil, burning three people — including a child — in the process.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“There was some type of altercation at the location and everyone panicked. The child was screaming,” a woman told amNewYork Metro.

Police and FDNY personnel responded to the scene. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Del Toro was taken into custody and charged with three counts of assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

