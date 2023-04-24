Quantcast
Woman fires gun off rooftop at NYCHA complex on Upper West Side: NYPD

Police are looking for this woman who allegedly fired shots from the rooftop of a residential building on the Upper West Side earlier this month (NYPD)

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly fired shots from the rooftop of a NYCHA apartment building on the Upper West Side earlier this month.

The woman allegedly discharged a firearm at around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, April 7, from the top of the NYCHA Douglass Houses complex, located in the vicinity of Columbus Avenue and West 100th Street.

The woman then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The NYPD has released a video of the woman firing the gun from the rooftop as well as photos of her in the building.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 

