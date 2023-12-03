Police believe woman whose body was found inside Chelsea trash compactor may have died accidentally

Police investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a Chelsea trash compactor on Dec. 1.

Police believe that the 24-year old woman whose body was found inside of a Chelsea trash compactor Friday may have died accidentally, according to a preliminary investigation.

After leaving a party Thursday night, authorities say the victim, Jaclyn Elmquist, was captured on video seemingly stumbling along the sidewalk before heading into 540 West 28th Street, a luxury condominium she did not live in. The Brooklynite was not seen or heard from again until 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 1, when she was found dead in the basement of the ritzy residence.

Sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro hat police do not currently suspect any criminality and that authorities are investigating whether or not Elmquist, while possibly intoxicated, fell down the building’s garbage shoot.

Elmquist’s loved ones began to worry after the young woman disappeared, sharing missing person posters of their friend – only for their worst fears to come true.

“My cousin Jackie Elmquist has been missing since last night after she left a work party in Manhattan- she didn’t come home or show up for work this morning please spread the word so people in the area can see it since all of her family lives here in Minnesota,” X user @katlynkampmeier wrote on the social media platform.

Cops rushed to the lavish apartment building after receiving a 911 call reporting the grisly find Friday, after which detectives could be seen busily rushing in and out the building for several hours. The discovery came as a great shock to the high-rolling renters of the residence, many of whom refused to answer questions as they left apartments costing upwards of $5,000 a month.

Police say the medical examiner will make the final determination regarding the cause of death.