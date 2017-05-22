Woman in surgical mask sprays liquid, burns MTA bus driver’s face: NYPD

An MTA driver was hospitalized after a woman in a surgical mask sprayed an unknown liquid into his face as …

An MTA driver was hospitalized after a woman in a surgical mask sprayed an unknown liquid into his face as he was letting passengers off in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

The woman, who was a passenger on the B15 bus, sprayed the “irritant” in the 57-year-old driver’s face at about 11 p.m. on May 19, 2017, police said.

The driver was dropping off passengers at the corner of Marcus Garvey Blvd and Lafayette Avenue at the time, according to authorities.

The substance, which wasn’t immediately identified, burned the driver’s face, police said.

He was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police are still searching for the suspect.