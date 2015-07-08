Woman shot in face, stomach in the Bronx, NYPD says

A man is in custody in connection to a shooting of a woman in the Bronx early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

The 20-year-old woman, who is pregnant according to media reports, was shot in the face and the stomach and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

The woman was shot around 3:40 a.m. in an apartment in the Gouverneur Morris Houses on East 170th St. and Third Avenue in Claremont.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect, 38. Police said the two knew each other.