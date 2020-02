The suspect was wearing an American flag bandana and a dark sweatshirt.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: iStock

A woman was slashed in the neck by a man with an American flag bandana in Ditmas Park on Thursday morning, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was attacked by the corner of Beverly and Rugby roads at about 10 a.m.

The suspect was wearing an American flag covering his face and a dark sweatshirt.

The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.