A woman was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn subway station Monday night, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her face, neck and arm at the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road 3 train station on East 98th Street in Brownsville at about 9:15 p.m., cops said. She was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody early Tuesday, an NYPD spokesman said, but charges have not yet been filed.

The two women reportedly got into an argument on a 3 train that spilled onto the platform.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the women knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.