LATEST PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
News

Woman stabbed to death at Brooklyn subway station, NYPD says

A woman was stabbed to death at a

A woman was stabbed to death at a subway station in Brownsville Monday night, police said. Photo Credit: Citizen App

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A woman was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn subway station Monday night, police said. 

The 30-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her face, neck and arm at the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road 3 train station on East 98th Street in Brownsville at about 9:15 p.m., cops said. She was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 

A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody early Tuesday, an NYPD spokesman said, but charges have not yet been filed.

The two women reportedly got into an argument on a 3 train that spilled onto the platform.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the women knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Crowded field of Democrats in 2020 race
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "Salute Photos from Trump's Fourth of July spectacle in D.C.
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks
amNewYork invites you to follow Gil - a Follow along as Guide Dog Gil trains in NYC
Jerry Nadler, Nydia Velázquez, Yvette Clarke, Max Rose, NY pols assail violent Facebook posts by Border Patrol agents
Sunny, a Guide Dog Foundation puppy in training, How does a guide dog train in NYC?