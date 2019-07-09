News Woman stabbed to death at Brooklyn subway station, NYPD says A woman was stabbed to death at a subway station in Brownsville Monday night, police said. Photo Credit: Citizen App By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated July 9, 2019 8:19 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A woman was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn subway station Monday night, police said. The 30-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her face, neck and arm at the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road 3 train station on East 98th Street in Brownsville at about 9:15 p.m., cops said. She was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody early Tuesday, an NYPD spokesman said, but charges have not yet been filed. The two women reportedly got into an argument on a 3 train that spilled onto the platform. It wasn’t immediately clear if the women knew each other. The investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.