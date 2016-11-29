Woman stole from ‘Hamilton’ fans outside Richard Rodgers Theatre, NYPD says

It’s unclear if the second woman was involved in the thefts or spending of stolen money, police said.

“Hamilton” fans hoping to get a glimpse of cast members as they leave the show have been the victims in a string of thefts.

A woman is accused of stealing from six people as they waited for the performers of the musical outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in midtown between May 25 and Nov. 6, police said.

The woman has spent about $2,200 using credit cards she stole from the victims, cops said. She has used the cards at Macy’s, Junior’s Restaurant, Rite Aid, Target, DSW, Burlington Coat Factory and Duane Reade, the NYPD said.

The suspect is described as having black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweater and gray scarf.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the NYPD released a surveillance image of a second woman wanted for questioning in connection with the case. It remains unclear if the woman was involved in the thefts or spending of stolen money, an NYPD spokesman said.