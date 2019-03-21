Police are on the hunt for a man who was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman on the street in Crown Heights and punching her in the head.

The brazen daytime attack happened on March 9 around 12:10 p.m. near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street, police said. The NYPD released video of the incident Wednesday night.

The video shows the suspect, wearing a blue and white jacket with the word "Yale" on it, walk up to the unsuspecting woman and hit her in the head with a closed fist. The force of the suspect's blow throws the woman off her feet.

🚨WANTED for An ASSAULT on N/E C/O Nostrand Ave and Crown St #CrownHeights #Brooklyn @NYPD71Pct On 039/19 at 12:10 PM Do you know him?💰Reward up to $2500👀have you seen him ?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @CHInfoNews pic.twitter.com/kzIYOnPmP0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 21, 2019

The man then ran off, heading north on Nostrand Avenue, police said.

The 27-year-old victim drove herself to Kingsbrook Hospital, where she was treated for head pain and released.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.