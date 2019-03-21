News Man sucker-punches woman on Crown Heights street, video shows NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The NYPD is looking for a man who punched a woman in the head on the street in Crown Heights on March 9. Photo Credit: NYPD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 21, 2019 1:41 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are on the hunt for a man who was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman on the street in Crown Heights and punching her in the head. The brazen daytime attack happened on March 9 around 12:10 p.m. near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street, police said. The NYPD released video of the incident Wednesday night. The video shows the suspect, wearing a blue and white jacket with the word "Yale" on it, walk up to the unsuspecting woman and hit her in the head with a closed fist. The force of the suspect's blow throws the woman off her feet. 🚨WANTED for An ASSAULT on N/E C/O Nostrand Ave and Crown St #CrownHeights #Brooklyn @NYPD71Pct On 039/19 at 12:10 PM Do you know him?💰Reward up to $2500👀have you seen him ?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @CHInfoNews pic.twitter.com/kzIYOnPmP0— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 21, 2019 The man then ran off, heading north on Nostrand Avenue, police said. The 27-year-old victim drove herself to Kingsbrook Hospital, where she was treated for head pain and released. NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.