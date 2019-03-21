LATEST PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
News

Man sucker-punches woman on Crown Heights street, video shows

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The NYPD is looking for a man who

The NYPD is looking for a man who punched a woman in the head on the street in Crown Heights on March 9. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Police are on the hunt for a man who was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman on the street in Crown Heights and punching her in the head.

The brazen daytime attack happened on March 9 around 12:10 p.m. near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street, police said. The NYPD released video of the incident Wednesday night.

The video shows the suspect, wearing a blue and white jacket with the word "Yale" on it, walk up to the unsuspecting woman and hit her in the head with a closed fist. The force of the suspect's blow throws the woman off her feet. 

The man then ran off, heading north on Nostrand Avenue, police said.

The 27-year-old victim drove herself to Kingsbrook Hospital, where she was treated for head pain and released.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry
More than a thousand children from city schools NYC students join global climate strike: See photos