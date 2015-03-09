Women’s History Month events in NYC

Celebrate Women’s History Month with these events around NYC.

March is Women’s History Month. Celebrate this year here in NYC with some events around the city.

Poe Park, the Bronx

Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m-3 p.m: Women in Comics Panel: Justice Women Screening. Poe Park Visitor Center in Poe Park, the Bronx. Regine Sawyer of Lockett Down Productions talks with a panel about women’s contribution to comics, film, animation, cosplay and publishing. Free.

Brooklyn Museum

Thursday, March 12, 2 p.m: Gallery Tour: Unconventional Women. Tour the women in the collections. Free with musume admission.

Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m.: Panel Discussion: “I Will Resist with Every Inch and Every Breath: Punk and the Art of Feminism.” Moderated by Leah DeVun, the panel will discuss the relationship between punk rock and feminism. Free with museum admission.

New York Public Library

Mondays, March 9, 16, 23, 30, 7 p.m.: Women’s Jazz Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Langston Hughes Auditorium. 515 Malcolm X Boulevard. Admission free.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Saturdays and Sundays, March 7-March 29, between 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.: Tour Guide Talk: Rosie the Riveter. An interactive talk dedicated to the World War II-era Rosie the Riveter and how she changed the attitudes of women in the workplace. Free with the price of admission.

Saturdays and Sundays, March 7-March 29, 1 p.m.: Tour Guide Talk: Intrepid Women: Extraordinary Stories of Women in Sea, Air and Space. The 45-minute talk will explore trailblazing women in sea, air and space over the past 70 years. Free with the price of admission.

Saturday, March 14, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Girls in Science and Engineering Day. Various organizations will engage visitors in hands-on experiences, demonstrations and interactives.

Saturday, March 14: Operation Slumber: Girls Only. This “Operation Slumber” overnight visit for kids is for girls only. Register online at http://www.intrepidmuseum.org/Groups/Overnights.aspx

Hard Rock Cafe

Friday, March 27: Women’s History Month Networking Breakfast and Awards Presentation. The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce will honor women who have supported their communities and workplaces. Reservations are required. Register online at http://www.chamber.nyc/.