Women who allegedly burned pride flag in SoHo found mentally unfit to stand trial

The woman who allegedly set a pride flag ablaze in SoHo earlier this year has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial during a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Thirty-year-old Angelina Cando who is currently being held on Rikers Island appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on May 2 when the ruling was handed down. Her case was adjourned to May 9 for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to review the findings.

Cando was cuffed back in February for setting fire to a pride flag that hung outside of the Little Prince NYC restaurant and was marked with the words “Make America Gay Again.” Cando allegedly used a lighter to burn the flag in what was deemed a hate crime. Nobody was injured in the prejudice-filled act of arson and the eatery received minor exterior damages.

Cando was charged with arson as a hate crime and reckless endangerment as a hate crime.

According to police sources, Cando also allegedly scrawled “Jesus is King” on two NYPD RMPs parked outside of the Lower Manhattan precinct. For this, she was slapped with the charges of making graffiti, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of graffiti instruments.

While Cando has been prone to prior outbursts in court, Tuesday’s brief appearance remained undisturbed.