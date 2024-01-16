Man slashed in brazen Lower Manhattan attack steps away from criminal court house, DA’s office

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was slashed in the face mere steps away from the criminal court house in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was attacked at about 11:26 a.m. on Jan. 16 near the corner of Hogan Place and Centre Street, in close proximity to both the New York County Criminal Court House and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Police said two suspects approached the victim, and one of the perpetrators pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim in the face, leaving him with a bloody gash. It was not immediately clear why they targeted the man, sources close to the case said.

Following the attack, police reported, the two suspects fled on foot westbound along nearby Franklin Street.

Officers from the 5th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The 5th Precinct has seen six assaults through Jan. 14, down from the 10 reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.