‘Wonder Woman’ screening draws Hillary Clinton and husband Bill to the Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse

A representative for the movie theater declined to elaborate on the private screening.

Add political pull to Wonder Woman’s superpowers.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton were roped into Brooklyn for a special screening of the blockbuster film “Wonder Woman” Saturday night.

The owners of the Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse tweeted a photo of the Clintons smiling with some of the theater’s staff.

A representative for the Alamo Drafthouse declined to elaborate on the private screening.

Some moviegoers who were at the Downtown Brooklyn location saw the Clintons walk through the theater and were understandably surprised.

Alison Gurr of Brooklyn was at the theater and said she was taken aback when Bill Clinton and his security detail passed her.

“After I saw him, I asked a couple of the staff about it and they all claimed they didn’t know anything about the Clintons being there,” she said.

The theater is no stranger to special screenings of “Wonder Woman,” which has grossed nearly $800 million worldwide. Alamo locations across the country held women-only screenings of the DC superhero flick, despite some outrage from men moviegoers.