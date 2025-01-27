Worker dies in Midtown after MTA bus crashes into boom lift

Police are investigating a deadly crash between an MTA bus and a boom lift in Midtown on Sunday night that sent a worker plummeting to his death.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident unfolded at 9:34 p.m. on Jan. 26 near the Victoria’s Secret shop on 51st Street and 5th Avenue.

A 37-year-old worker was changing a billboard at the Victoria’s Secret store in the construction device when the M1 bus struck the arm of the lift, causing him to fall some 20 feet from the bucket.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

The bus driver, meanwhile, stayed on scene. No charges have been filed against the operator.

The bus itself appeared to lose one of its side view mirrors while the exterior was cracked. Police shut down the block to traffic as they investigated. The cause of the crash is unclear.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the MTA for comment, but a representative declined to do so.