Worker rescued from scaffolding dangling from side of midtown building

The scaffolding collapsed at about 10 a.m., the FDNY said.

Scaffolding collapsed on the side of a midtown building Wednesday morning, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: New York Magic Lab

The scaffolding holding two window washers collapsed on the side of a midtown building Wednesday morning.

The FDNY got the call about the dangling scaffolding at 259 30th St., near Eighth Avenue, shortly after 10 a.m., a spokesman said.

One of the men was able to get off the scaffolding through a window on the 16th floor, and the other was rescued by FDNY units, also through a 16th-floor window, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.