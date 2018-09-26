Worker rescued from scaffolding dangling from side of midtown building

The scaffolding holding two window washers collapsed on the side of a midtown building Wednesday morning.
The FDNY got the call about the dangling scaffolding at 259 30th St., near Eighth Avenue, shortly after 10 a.m., a spokesman said.
One of the men was able to get off the scaffolding through a window on the 16th floor, and the other was rescued by FDNY units, also through a 16th-floor window, the spokesman said.
No injuries were reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.