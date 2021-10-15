Would-be thief wanted for trying to rob cab driver at knifepoint in Chinatown

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a would-be crook who tried to rob a cab driver at knifepoint in Chinatown.

According to police, at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 an unknown man hailed a cab at 88 East Broadway. After instructing the 63-year-old male driver to a location, the suspect, who was in the back seat, pulled out a knife while the cab was in motion and held it to the driver’s neck, saying “Give me your money and you won’t get hurt.”

The driver stopped the cab at northwest corner of Bayard Street and Bowery and grabbed the knife. A struggle ensued, resulting in the suspect fleeing the vehicle and running southbound on Bayard Street. There was no property taken.

The victim suffered minor lacerations to his hands and was taken by paramedics to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from inside a commercial establishment in the vicinity of Canal Street and Eldridge Street after the incident. The suspect is described as a 25-year-old Asian man with short dark hair, a light complexion and medium build, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers, a light colored backpack and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.