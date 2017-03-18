Yadira Arroyo, FNDY EMT killed in the Bronx, honored with donations to family

Tunnel to Towers Foundation set up a donation page for the family of Yadira Arroyo.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Saturday that it will donate $100,000 to the family of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Arroyo, 44, was killed in the line of duty on Thursday when a man stole the ambulance she had been working in and ran over her with it in the Bronx. She was a mother of five children and 14-year FDNY veteran.

“The foundation encourages all to support our effort to give the children the life their loving mother envisioned for them,” Tunnel to Towers said in a statement. The foundation’s donation was given to the EMT Yadira Arroyo Children’s Fund, the FDNY said.

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, known as Answer the Call, also announced it will give $25,000 to Arroyo’s family.

“New Yorkers take care of their own and we pledge to never forget EMT Arroyo, her sacrifice, or her family,” said Answer the Call board chairman Stephen Dannhauser.

At a bunting ceremony for Arroyo Friday, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the whole department would be there for Arroyo’s family.

“Once someone joins this department, each member of their family joins this department,” he said.

Donations to Arroyo’s family can be made through a page set up by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation or through the FDNY Foundation.

Arroyo’s funeral will be held at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in the Bronx on Saturday, March 25 and 11 a.m.

Wakes will be held at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24. On both days, there will be services from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m., the FDNY said.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, of Fordham Heights, has been charged in Arroyo’s death.