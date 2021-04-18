Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
News

Yankees drop fifth straight, swept by Rays

By
0
comments
Posted on
Yankees Rays Phillips Odor
ampa Bay Rays pinch runner Brett Phillips (35) checks to make sure New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor (18) is ok after colliding with him at second base in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

They can’t even get it done when Gerrit Cole is on the hill. 

The New York Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, dropping a 4-2 contest at Yankee Stadium to drop to 5-10 on the season — good for the worst record in the American League. 

Now on a five-game losing streak, it’s just the third time since 2007 that the Yankees have been on a skid this long during the month of April.

“A bad series,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got to get better. Period.”

Once again it was the offense that had no bite in its bats, recording just three hits against a four-pitcher combination that the Rays threw at them. 

It spoiled yet another gem put up by Gerrit Cole, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over 6.1 innings pitched with 10 strikeouts. 

He was given an early lead when Giancarlo Stanton cannoned his third home run of the season the other way into the right-field bleachers off Andrew Kittredge.

But a couple of bobbles in the outfield by center fielder Aaron Hicks opened the door for the Rays go immediately answer off Cole — Yandy Diaz driving in one with a single before Manuel Margot gave Tampa the lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third. 

The Yankees would get to Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth as DJ LeMahieu drove in Gio Urshela to tie things up, but it was all they would get off the Rays’ pitcher. In five innings, Yarbrough allowed that one run on two hits with four strikeouts. 

Cole would be driven from the game with one out in the seventh after relinquishing the lead when Yoshi Tsutsugo doubled home Joey Wendle to put the Rays back in front. For good measure, Wendle added some insurance with a solo home run in the ninth inning off Darren O’Day.

“We’re getting punched in the mouth right now,” Boone said. “You’ve got to work. You’ve got to grind your way through it.” 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC