Yonkers mudslide causes MetroNorth delays

Two out of four tracks are out of service, MTA says.

A mudslide in Yonkers Wednesday night caused a retaining wall to collapse near the Glenwood MetroNorth station, leading to rush hour delays Thursday morning.

Mud, soil, and bricks buried the northbound local track, the MTA said. Two tracks are out of service and a third one has a 30 mile per hour speed restriction. Up to 30 minute delays are expected in both directions on the Hudson Line. Northbound Hudson Line trains are not stopping at Riverdale, Ludlow, Glenwood, and Greystone, and a MTA bus is being provided.

A retaining wall at a nearby sloped parking lot on Warburton Avenue broke off, taking down several trees as it slid down a steep embankment—leading to debris to land on the tracks about a half-mile from the Glenwood station.

There was a also a mudslide Wednesday night in Port Washington, Long Island, which buried two cars on Harbor Park Driver near Industrial Park Drive. There were no injuries reported.