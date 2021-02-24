York College mass vaccination site in Queens to start turning out doses Thursday morning | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York state, with the help of FEMA personnel, is preparing to stick up to 21,000 New Yorkers per week as the mass vaccination site at York College in Queens joined the twin facility at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was at York College on Wednesday formalizing the opening of the site meant to prioritize residents of 20 surrounding zip codes — but all is not well as vaccine supplies continue to lag behind the high demand across the country.

“First obstacle is we don’t have enough of the vaccine. That is true in this state, that is true in every state in the country. There is just not enough supply. President Biden walked in and the cupboard was bare for supply. To me, it’s the hangover of the President Trump legacy. He never handled COVID right,” Cuomo said. “So now, when it comes to the vaccine, my point is correct the injustice that you created during COVID, where you had more Blacks die, more Hispanics die, higher positivity rate, less testing. Make sure we get the vaccine to these communities.”

As Pfizer and Moderna were developing the vaccine and accepting purchases from interested nations, the Trump administration had reportedly passed up the opportunity reserve doses that would be critical for recovery. More obstacles came last week as a snowstorm pummeled Texas, entangling deliveries of the vaccine to states in logistical problems.

The south Queens campus is expected to be the largest in the state and eligible residents of Jamaica, South Richmond Hill, Springfield Gardens, Laurelton, St. Albans, Rosedale, Queens Village, South Ozone Park, Cambria Heights, Richmond Hill, Jamaica, Queens Village, Hollis will get to take the vaccine before all others until Saturday when the state widens the availability to the entirety of each respective borough.

For now, eligible ZIP codes include” 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692 and 11693.

“This facility is the largest mass vaccination site in the State of New York. This facility, Medgar Evers in Brooklyn, 21,000 vaccines per week. The largest in the state,” Cuomo said. “And this is the first in the state that says we’re going to bring the vaccine to the community that needs it most, and we’re going to give that community priority to get the vaccine. So, the community surrounding your college has a priority for the appointments here at York College. Between now and Saturday morning, appointments will only be filled for those people in ZIP codes that are surrounding this area.”

The MTA will launch a pilot program starting March 1 to transport people from the Edgemere Houses in Queens and Pink Houses in Brooklyn to these vaccination sites between 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.