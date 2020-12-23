Your Best of the City holiday shopping guide for 2020 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ROBIN KHATSERNOV

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Love Adorned

If you’re looking to step away from the Diamond District and find some truly unique pieces, Love Adorned is the jewelry store to visit this holiday season. Owner and veteran retailer Lori Leven houses a collection informed by years of traveling and collecting, seeking to set her shop apart from mainstream jewelry outlets with pieces that are sure to stir conversation. Magic mushroom chains, skull rings, crescent moon earrings, and talisman necklaces are just a few of the quirky and charming selections you can find here. While the shop caters to adventurous wearers, visitors can easily find something classic as well, whether it’s a diamond wedding band or gold bracelet. This is the place to find the sparkling surprise you’ll gift your loved one this holiday season. 269 Elizabeth St.

(212) 431-5683 – www.loveadorned.com

BEST FURNITURE STORE

CB2

Give your home a unique, modern look for the new year with the furniture at CB2. Whether you reside in an apartment or a townhouse, CB2 will give your space a contemporary look that truly blends in with the styles of the city. With tons of furniture options to choose from, no two rooms designed with CB2 furniture look the same. Upgrade your living room with a velvet sofa and a marble side coffee table that will make you feel fine about laying low this winter, or pick out an elegant bed frame and cozy mattress that will beckon you to slumber every night. Fine-tune the aesthetic of your room with hanging wall textiles, hand-knotted rugs and decorative throw pillows. CB2 wants home to be where your heart is. 979 3rd Ave (212) 355-7974 – www.cb2.com

BEST SNEAKER STORE

V.I.M.

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than with a fresh pair of sneakers, or even better, a few pairs to go with all your spiffy 2021 outfits. In business for over forty years, V.I.M. has a reputation for selling the latest in urban wear as well as the top athletic brands. From Reebok and Puma to Fila and Sketchers, V.I.M. has a sneaker selection that puts big box stores to shame, at prices that do the same. Roam the isles and you’ll surely find the perfect footwear for the track, the court or the street. You can also choose from pages upon pages of options online and track your order as it makes its way from V.I.M.’s closet to your feet. 2239 3rd Ave (212) 369-5033 – www.vim.com

Best HOBBY STORE

Blick Art Materials

Trying out a new hobby in the arts? Blick Art Materials has everything you need to kickstart your next project. This Manhattan favorite has supported creativity in all mediums since 1911 and offers an extensive selection of products from inks and paints to canvas and framing materials. The veteran art supply company even carries what you need for sculpting, printmaking, bookmaking, plus other fiber and textile-related crafts, so if you can’t decide what to start with, you can try it all. Can’t make it to the store? Blick Art Materials’ online shop makes it easy to find the materials you need at reasonable rates. All that’s left is inspiration and you’ll be producing your masterpiece in no time. 650 6th Ave (212) 524-9611 – www.dickblick.com

To find all of the other 2020 Best of the City winners head to bestofnewyorkcity.com and call 718-260-2554 with any questions.