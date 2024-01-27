Harlem Council Member Yusef Salaam pulls out of Mayor Adams’ police ride-along after getting stopped by cop

Harlem City Council Member Yusef Salaam says he was stopped by police on Jan. 26, but they refused to explain why.

Harlem City Council Member Yusef Salaam abruptly pulled out of his planned participation in a police ride-along Saturday night, at Mayor Eric Adams’ invitation, after he says police stopped him Friday and refused to explain why.

The episode occurred just days before Salaam and the City Council are scheduled to take a vote to override Mayor Adams’ veto of the How Many Stops Act, legislation that would require NYPD officers to document certain interactions with the public — something proponents see as essential to accountability and ending racial profiling, and the mayor sees as a bureaucratic stranglehold on cops.

Salaam, a progressive elected official who won the 9th District seat last year, was one of the “Exonerated Five,” previously known as the “Central Park Five,” a group of youths wrongfully accused and convicted of raping a jogger in 1989. After having his name cleared and being freed from prison, Salaam went on to become an advocate for criminal justice reform, serving on the board of the Innocence Project, a nonprofit working to overturn wrongful convictions across America.

But on Friday night, the lawmaker says he was riding along with his family through Harlem when he was suddenly pulled over by officers in the 28th Precinct.

“I introduced myself as Councilman Yusef Salaam, and subsequently asked the officer why I was pulled over,” Salaam said in a Jan. 27 statement. “Instead of answering my question, the officer stated, ‘We’re done here,’ and proceeded to walk away.”

Ironically, the stop happened, according to a Politico reporter, while Salaam was on a call with other City Council members and the New York Civil Liberties Union regarding police stops.

The brief encounter, Salaam indicated, served as an example of the type of encounters the NYPD would be required to document if the How Many Stops Act becomes law. Currently, there is no mechanism requiring any officer to provide details about such encounters, which proponents of the bill say helps racial profiling to go unabated.

“The fact that the officer did not provide a rationale for the stop,” Salaam wrote, “calls into question how the NYPD justifies its stops of New Yorkers and highlights the need for greater transparency to ensure they are constitutional. This experience only amplified the importance of transparency for all police investigative stops, because the lack of transparency allows racial profiling and unconstitutional stops of all types to occur and often go unreported.”

Days after vetoing the How Many Stops Act, Mayor Adams invited all City Council members to go on a ride-along with NYPD officers to see how they interact with the public, and how documenting those interactions would impact their job. Salaam was one of nearly a dozen Council members to initially agree to participate in the ride-along, scheduled for Saturday night in Harlem.

But Friday night’s encounter, “coupled with the lack of logistical details provided by” the mayor’s office about the ride-along, led Salaam to withdraw from Saturday’s event. He noted that he would begin to “organically develop constructive relationships with all of the precincts” in his Council district.

And Salaam seemed to indicate he would vote to override the mayor’s veto at the Council’s scheduled vote on Tuesday.

“Many of us in the Council know what it’s like to feel vulnerable and powerless when stopped by an officer, because we have personally experienced triggering interactions like I had last night,” the lawmaker said. “It is our duty as public servants to collect the data necessary to determine the pervasiveness of these stops, and solutions to build the trust necessary to make our neighborhoods safer.”

amNewYork Metro reached out to the NYPD and the Mayor’s office for comment, and is awaiting responses.