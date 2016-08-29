Train delays caused by flooding at 59th Street-Columbus Circle, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Multiple trains were rerouted due to flooding on the tracks at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station Monday morning, the MTA said.

The flooding was caused by a problem in a building on street level, beginning around 7:10 a.m., the MTA said. It was unclear exactly what the problem was.

The MTA said personnel were at the station pumping out the water.

Most train service resumed around 10:15 a.m., the MTA said. B trains were not running between 145th Street and Brighton Beach until around 12:30 p.m.

The MTA said there may still be residual delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F, M and R trains.